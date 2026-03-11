Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.3740. 254,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,447,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRGV shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Energy Vault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Fundamental Research set a $5.19 price target on Energy Vault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Energy Vault from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $3.73.

In other news, major shareholder Vision Fund (Aiv M2) Softbank sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $16,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,535,631 shares in the company, valued at $87,776,315.15. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Beer sold 50,000 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,150,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,063.02. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 16,950 shares of company stock valued at $55,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Vault by 381.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 105,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Energy Vault by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 177,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 118,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Vault by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,101 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Vault by 613.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 119,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault is a global energy storage technology company specializing in long-duration, gravity-based energy storage solutions. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the firm has developed a modular system that uses large composite blocks and a proprietary crane system to convert excess renewable energy into gravitational potential energy. When energy demand peaks, the system lowers the blocks to generate electricity through regenerative braking, offering a dispatchable, carbon-free alternative to traditional battery storage.

The company’s flagship product line, EVx, integrates advanced materials science, software-driven controls and artificial intelligence to optimize charge and discharge cycles.

