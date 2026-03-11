BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.26 on March 31st

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2607 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BCAT stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. 449,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,608. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.67.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: BCAT) is a closed-end, diversified management investment company organized as a term trust. The fund’s primary objective is to deliver high current income and total return by investing across a broad range of credit and equity markets. BCAT seeks to achieve this objective through a portfolio of corporate debt securities, floating-rate loans, convertible securities, common and preferred equity, and asset-backed securities.

BCAT employs an actively managed, multi-sector credit approach that spans investment-grade and below-investment-grade bonds, senior secured loans and structured credit.

