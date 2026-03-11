First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Issue $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. First Financial Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of FFIN traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 182,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,609. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.83.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 30.43%.The business had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoff Haney bought 10,200 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.18 per share, with a total value of $338,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 32,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,604.28. This trade represents a 46.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.52 per share, with a total value of $53,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $306,151.92. The trade was a 21.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased a total of 17,129 shares of company stock worth $549,210 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3,042,660.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,512,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,573,000 after buying an additional 21,511,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,140,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,715,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,129,000 after purchasing an additional 165,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $51,227,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

