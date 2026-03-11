BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on March 31st

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. 25,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,866. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.23.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE: CII) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company organized in 1993 that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured floating-rate loans (commonly referred to as bank loans), high-yield corporate debt, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and other credit instruments. In order to enhance returns, the fund may employ leverage through borrowings and derivative exposures.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes credit quality, yield generation and risk management.

