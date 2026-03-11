BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BLW traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 34,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,220. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLW. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $956,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 825,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after buying an additional 64,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,593,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after buying an additional 55,856 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 649,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,821 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE: BLW) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income while maintaining a low portfolio duration. The trust primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade corporate bonds, mortgage-backed securities and other fixed-income instruments. By focusing on limited-duration securities, BLW aims to reduce interest rate sensitivity relative to broad bond market benchmarks.

Launched in 2011, BLW is managed by a team of fixed-income specialists at BlackRock Advisors LLC, drawing on the firm’s global credit research capabilities and risk-management infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.