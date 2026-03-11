IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ihi Corp (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.98, but opened at $23.81. IHI shares last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 307 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of IHI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

IHI Trading Up 5.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.66.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. IHI had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 21.69%.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation (OTCMKTS: IHICY) is a Japanese engineering and industrial conglomerate originally known as Ishikawajima?Harima Heavy Industries. Headquartered in Tokyo, the company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of heavy machinery, equipment and integrated systems for industrial and infrastructure markets. Its securities are available to international investors through American depositary receipts that trade over the counter under the symbol IHICY.

IHI’s principal activities span several sectors, including aerospace, energy and industrial machinery.

