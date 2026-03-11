CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS) Short Interest Down 69.8% in February

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:OWNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,089 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the February 12th total of 23,503 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 16,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Price Performance

OWNS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. 2,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,013. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $18.04.

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Increases Dividend

CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from CCM Affordable Housing MBS ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%.

The Impact Shares Affordable Housing MBS ETF (OWNS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to generate current income from an actively managed portfolio of investment grade, fixed income securities backed by mortgage loans made to low- and moderate-income borrowers and minorities. OWNS was launched on Jul 26, 2021 and is managed by Impact Shares.

