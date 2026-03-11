John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Short Interest Down 69.2% in February

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,600 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the February 12th total of 27,910 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 44,017 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley grew its position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Rubicon Advisors GP bought a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

JHCB traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.37. 1,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,379. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.03.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

