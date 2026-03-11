OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.760-1.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.0 million-$675.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $658.6 million.

OPFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OppFi in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of OPFI stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,598. The stock has a market cap of $749.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.73. OppFi has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $15.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.80 million. OppFi had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 55.59%. OppFi has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OppFi will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OppFi news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,464 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $48,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 47,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,672.06. This trade represents a 8.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in OppFi by 193.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,474,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OppFi by 6.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,583,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,944,000 after acquiring an additional 100,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OppFi by 163.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 780,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 483,859 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in OppFi by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 754,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 263,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in OppFi by 14.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 646,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 80,804 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OppFi (NYSE: OPFI) is a financial technology company that provides digital lending and credit solutions designed to meet the needs of near-prime consumers in the United States. Through its technology-driven platform, OppFi offers unsecured installment loans under the OppLoans brand, allowing borrowers to access credit online or via mobile devices. The company leverages proprietary data analytics and machine learning models to assess credit risk, streamline underwriting processes and deliver personalized loan products with transparent terms.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, OppFi was founded in 2013 with a mission to increase financial inclusion for underserved and underbanked populations.

