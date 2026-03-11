Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys £149.04 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £149.04.

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 116 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 per share, for a total transaction of £150.80.

On Monday, January 12th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 112 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 per share, for a total transaction of £150.08.

LON:SBRE traded up GBX 3 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 144.80. 1,063,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,866. The stock has a market capitalization of £354.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.64. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 118.60 and a one year high of GBX 160.20.

Sabre Insurance Group last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre Insurance Group plc will post 19.083558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.25.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

