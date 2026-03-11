Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Insider Buys £149.04 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 per share, for a total transaction of £149.04.
Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 116 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 per share, for a total transaction of £150.80.
- On Monday, January 12th, Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 112 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 per share, for a total transaction of £150.08.
Sabre Insurance Group Trading Up 2.1%
LON:SBRE traded up GBX 3 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 144.80. 1,063,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,866. The stock has a market capitalization of £354.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 132.64. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 118.60 and a one year high of GBX 160.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sabre Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.25.
Sabre Insurance Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Sabre Insurance Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Full-year / quarterly outperformance — Sabre reported stronger profits and a solid quarterly EPS (GBX 15.37), with a net margin of 16.66% and return on equity of 12.01%, which underpins the share-strength. Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBIGY) Full Year 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns boosted — management proposed a share buyback programme and increased the dividend/payout, signalling confidence in the balance sheet and returning cash to investors. Sabre Insurance plots buyback and ups payout as annual profit grows
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support — Berenberg reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 price target, providing an analyst catalyst behind the rally. Broker Ratings (Digital Look)
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials available — management hosted a results call and published a slide deck, giving investors detail on underwriting performance and outlook (useful for due diligence). Sabre slide deck
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst expectations / technicals — consensus looks for around GBX 19.08 EPS for the year; the stock is trading above its 50- and 200-day moving averages, with volume elevated vs. average, indicating increased investor attention. MarketBeat SBRE profile
- Negative Sentiment: Buyback size and insurance-cycle risk — the proposed buyback (~£5m reported in coverage) is modest versus Sabre’s market cap (~£354m), so the direct capital-return impact may be limited; results remain sensitive to motor-claims trends and underwriting cycles. Profits up at Sabre as motor insurance group weighs £5m share buyback
Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
