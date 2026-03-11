Elementis (LON:ELM) Insider Kath Kearney-Croft Acquires 32,856 Shares

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) insider Kath Kearney-Croft acquired 32,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 152 per share, for a total transaction of £49,941.12.

Elementis Price Performance

ELM traded up GBX 1.20 on Wednesday, reaching GBX 154. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,726. Elementis plc has a 52-week low of GBX 109.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 179.60. The company has a market cap of £875.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.33.

Get Elementis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elementis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 195.

Elementis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company. We offer performance-driven additives that help create innovative formulations for consumer and industrial applications. As a FTSE 250 company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, we employ c.1,030 people globally. We have a nearly 200-year tradition of creating ingredients that add value to everyday consumer and industrial products. In 2024 Elementis reported revenue of $738m and adjusted operating profit of $129m.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.