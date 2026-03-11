Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

NYSE:APTV traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.20. 382,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 93.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. Aptiv has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $88.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.38.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,066,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $765,976,000 after acquiring an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $634,961,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $441,289,000 after purchasing an additional 99,876 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,579,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,067,000 after buying an additional 1,167,946 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,523,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $389,986,000 after buying an additional 1,595,276 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

