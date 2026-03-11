Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTX. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $570.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.08. 572,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $468.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $362.50 and a 12 month high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The pharmaceutical company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by ($0.02). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 32.94%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total value of $459,600.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,643,054.65. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.35, for a total transaction of $897,802.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,026,469.50. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,156 shares of company stock valued at $42,845,497. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,593,974,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,689,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,836,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,356,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,316,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,850,544,000 after acquiring an additional 763,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 763,703 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,097,000 after acquiring an additional 520,949 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex’s marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

