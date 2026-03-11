Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Announces Earnings Results

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Ultralife had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $48.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.00 million.

Ultralife reported Q4 revenue of $48.5 million (up 10.6% YoY) and FY2025 revenue of $191.2 million, with backlog rising to $110.2 million (?58% of TTM sales) that management expects to largely ship in 2026.

A one-time non-cash intangible asset impairment (~$12.2M) and related charges produced a Q4 operating loss of $10.6 million and a GAAP net loss of $7.4 million ($0.45/share), leading to a full-year operating loss of $5.9M.

and a GAAP net loss of , leading to a full-year operating loss of $5.9M. The Battery & Energy segment strengthened—Q4 revenues of $45.9 million (up 15.1%) and gross margin improved to 25.1% (+170 bps)—while new products (Conformal wearable battery shipping, Thin Cell validated, X5?SuperLite in production) and the Electrochem integration expand vertical integration and addressable markets.

(up 15.1%) and gross margin improved to 25.1% (+170 bps)—while new products (Conformal wearable battery shipping, Thin Cell validated, X5?SuperLite in production) and the Electrochem integration expand vertical integration and addressable markets. Communications Systems revenue declined to $2.6 million (?35%) due to order timing, but management is targeting a $25 million baseline and expects 2026 product launches (A2303 amplifier, ruggedized server variants, Crescent wearable) to drive a rebound.

(?35%) due to order timing, but management is targeting a baseline and expects 2026 product launches (A2303 amplifier, ruggedized server variants, Crescent wearable) to drive a rebound. Liquidity and adjusted operating metrics appear solid—Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $5.7 million (11.7% of sales), TTM adjusted EBITDA of $17.3M (9%), working capital of $68.5M, current ratio 2.8, and acquisition debt principal reduced by $4.8M in 2025.

Ultralife stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 33,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 million, a PE ratio of 61.63 and a beta of 0.88. Ultralife has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ultralife in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 28,588 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $162,951.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,235,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,096.70. This trade represents a 2.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $300,838. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Ultralife by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of energy and communications products for defense, medical, automotive and consumer electronics markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Power Systems and Communications Systems. In its Power Systems segment, Ultralife produces lithium-ion rechargeable cells and battery packs, primary lithium batteries, alkaline and rechargeable battery packs, chargers and battery accessories designed to meet demanding performance and safety requirements.

