Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX) Releases Earnings Results

Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.58) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Briacell Therap Trading Up 7.2%

Briacell Therap stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 53,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,155. Briacell Therap has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $29.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Briacell Therap in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Briacell Therap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Briacell Therap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Briacell Therap (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Briacell Therap as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Briacell Therap Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer. The company is also developing Bria-OTS, a platform of personalized off-the-shelf cell-based immunotherapies, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical studies targeting breast cancer with extension to prostate cancer and other cancers.

