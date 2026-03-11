Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Announces Earnings Results

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.42, Zacks reports. Auna had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $336.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Auna Stock Up 25.6%

AUNA traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. 978,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,915. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Auna has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The company has a market cap of $446.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Auna alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Auna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Auna by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Auna by 28.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Auna in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Auna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Auna by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a report on Friday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Auna in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Auna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Auna from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Auna

Auna News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Auna this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Auna reported Q4 EPS of $0.53 vs. the Zacks consensus $0.13 and topped revenue estimates, a clear near-term catalyst for upside. Auna S.A. Tops Q4

Q4 beat — Auna reported Q4 EPS of $0.53 vs. the Zacks consensus $0.13 and topped revenue estimates, a clear near-term catalyst for upside. Positive Sentiment: Raised revenue guidance — Management gave FY26 revenue guidance of about $1.4–$1.6 billion vs. a consensus near $1.3 billion, suggesting material top-line growth expectations. Auna Announces 4Q25 and FY25 Financial Results

Raised revenue guidance — Management gave FY26 revenue guidance of about $1.4–$1.6 billion vs. a consensus near $1.3 billion, suggesting material top-line growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash generation and 2026 targets — Company statement highlights robust FY25 cash flow and explicit 2026 growth targets, supporting the sustainability of the beat and guidance. Auna Posts Strong FY25 Cash Generation

Strong cash generation and 2026 targets — Company statement highlights robust FY25 cash flow and explicit 2026 growth targets, supporting the sustainability of the beat and guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst acknowledgment and value recognition — Zacks added AUNA to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value list and several media pieces highlight the stock as a value/momentum pick, which can attract buy-side interest. Best Value Stocks to Buy

Analyst acknowledgment and value recognition — Zacks added AUNA to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value list and several media pieces highlight the stock as a value/momentum pick, which can attract buy-side interest. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus rating — Analysts show a consensus “Moderate Buy,” indicating general support but not unanimous conviction. Consensus Rating

Consensus rating — Analysts show a consensus “Moderate Buy,” indicating general support but not unanimous conviction. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose ~40% in February to 436,807 shares (?0.6% of float), which could add volatility; however the short-interest days are low (~0.7), limiting sustained short pressure.

Short interest rose ~40% in February to 436,807 shares (?0.6% of float), which could add volatility; however the short-interest days are low (~0.7), limiting sustained short pressure. Negative Sentiment: Liquidity and leverage — Trailing metrics show a current ratio ~0.90, quick ratio ~0.82 and debt/equity ~1.63, highlighting balance-sheet leverage that investors should monitor as growth ramps.

Auna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auna, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AUNA, is a Peruvian integrated healthcare services company headquartered in Lima. The firm operates a diversified care network that spans hospitals, outpatient medical centers, diagnostic imaging and laboratory facilities, as well as optical and dental clinics. Auna’s organizational structure is designed to support a continuum of care model, offering both general and specialized treatments across multiple touchpoints.

The company delivers a broad range of clinical services, including emergency care, inpatient and outpatient surgery, obstetrics, cardiology, oncology, orthopedics, and other specialized disciplines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.