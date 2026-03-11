South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) versus Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Free Report) and South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Oak Ridge Financial Services and South Atlantic Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 South Atlantic Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and South Atlantic Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Ridge Financial Services 18.10% N/A N/A South Atlantic Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

4.2% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of South Atlantic Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oak Ridge Financial Services and South Atlantic Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Ridge Financial Services $44.28 million 1.79 $8.01 million $2.92 9.93 South Atlantic Bancshares $102.25 million 1.69 $15.94 million $2.10 10.83

South Atlantic Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than South Atlantic Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. South Atlantic Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South Atlantic Bancshares pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South Atlantic Bancshares has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

South Atlantic Bancshares beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services. The company also provides health savings accounts, identity theft protection, wealth management, cash management, and remote deposit capture services; and auto, home, small business, renters, life, boat and watercraft, classic car, motorcycle, flood, pet, and umbrella insurance products. It operates through a network of branches in Oak Ridge, Greensboro, and Summerfield, North Carolina. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Oak Ridge, North Carolina.

About South Atlantic Bancshares

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards. It also provides cash management and merchant card services; remote deposit capture and automated clearing house services; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; personal and business checks; mortgage products and services; and wealth management services. The company operates offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, and Beaufort, South Carolina. South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

