Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Keyence Corporation (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $386.67, but opened at $405.82. Keyence shares last traded at $386.00, with a volume of 667 shares changing hands.

Keyence Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.03.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, established in 1974 by Takemitsu Takizaki and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, is a leading developer and manufacturer of automation and inspection equipment. The company focuses on delivering advanced technologies that improve manufacturing efficiency and quality control for a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and packaging.

Keyence’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of sensors, vision systems, laser markers, digital microscopes and measuring instruments.

