Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 123,268 shares, a growth of 511.1% from the February 12th total of 20,170 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 653,011 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Daiichi Sankyo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.04. 19,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,996. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Daiichi Sankyo had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daiichi Sankyo will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. is a global, research-driven pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company was formed through the merger of Daiichi Pharmaceutical and Sankyo in 2005 and focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its therapeutic priorities include oncology and cardiovascular disease, and it pursues a mix of small molecules, biologics and antibody?drug conjugates in its development programs.

Daiichi Sankyo is known for building a development portfolio through both internal research and collaborative partnerships.

