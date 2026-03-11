Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 361,922 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the February 12th total of 62,940 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 357,775 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCIF shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $6.00 target price on Carlyle Credit Income Fund in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Carlyle Credit Income Fund from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCIF. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 16.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 219,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000.

NYSE:CCIF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 49,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,014. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $998.83. The firm had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S. Mortgage Backed Securities Index. Carlyle Credit Income Fund was formed on December 30, 2011 and is domiciled in the United States.

