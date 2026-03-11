Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Lynas Rare Earths Limited – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $14.35. Lynas Rare Earths shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 82,384 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. TD Securities upgraded Lynas Rare Earths to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lynas Rare Earths has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) is a leading global supplier of rare earth elements, headquartered in Perth, Australia. The company’s flagship operation is the Mount Weld mine in Western Australia, one of the world’s highest?grade rare earth deposits. Lynas extracts and concentrates rare earth ores, which serve as critical feedstock for the production of high-performance magnets, catalysts and other specialty applications used in automotive, electronics and renewable energy industries.

Beyond mining, Lynas operates a key processing facility at Kuantan in Malaysia, where it carries out cracking, leaching and separation of rare earth concentrate.

