Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.1699 and last traded at $33.92, with a volume of 25855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTSKY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Otsuka from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research lowered Otsuka from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Otsuka to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Otsuka to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otsuka presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Otsuka Trading Up 5.6%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:OTSKY, is a global healthcare company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The firm’s core activities span the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products and nutraceuticals. Otsuka focuses its research on areas such as neuroscience, cardiovascular and renal therapies, and oncology, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients worldwide.

Founded in 1964 by Busaburo Otsuka as a subsidiary of the Otsuka Group, the company has grown into a diversified healthcare enterprise over more than five decades.

