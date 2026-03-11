Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $8.8860, with a volume of 240203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TH

Target Hospitality Stock Up 12.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $89.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Target Hospitality

In related news, EVP Heidi Diane Lewis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 131,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,986.28. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 68.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,556,000. Kore Advisors LP raised its stake in Target Hospitality by 9.7% during the second quarter. Kore Advisors LP now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality is a lodging solutions provider specializing in the ownership and operation of modular workforce housing communities across North America. The company serves large-scale clients in the energy, mining, construction and government sectors that require temporary or long-term accommodations for remote workforces. Its housing portfolio includes suite-style units, single-family cabins and “man-camp” dormitories, designed to match project size, duration and workforce composition.

In addition to lodging, Target Hospitality delivers integrated support services such as on-site dining and culinary management, housekeeping, maintenance, facility management and logistics planning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.