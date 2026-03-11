Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.57 and last traded at $70.4770, with a volume of 535495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.08 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The company had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director David R. Mcatee II acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,750. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 25,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $1,676,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 123,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,290,702.72. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.5% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 360,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,011,000 after buying an additional 22,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

