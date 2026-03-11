Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.43, with a volume of 206232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.59.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.75 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd.
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus on Canada. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.
