Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a 11.1% increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Verisk Analytics has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Verisk Analytics has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $7.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.67. The company had a trading volume of 418,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,719. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.83. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $164.60 and a 52-week high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.The business had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision?support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry?specific applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.