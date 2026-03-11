Ronald Kyle Kettler Buys 5,000 Shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) Stock

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) CFO Ronald Kyle Kettler purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 120,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,029.68. This trade represents a 4.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of GRNT stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. 463,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.73 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.34. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.76 million. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Granite Ridge Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRNT shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised Granite Ridge Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRNT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRNT. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 310,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 68,112 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,358,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 108,049 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.