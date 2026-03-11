Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $5.25, but opened at $5.49. Evolv Technologies shares last traded at $5.0540, with a volume of 2,388,853 shares.

The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.11% and a negative net margin of 43.76%.The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.44 million.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

More Evolv Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Evolv Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Beat on Q4 revenue and earnings — Evolv reported Q4 revenue above consensus and topped EPS estimates, signaling improving operating performance and helping lift investor sentiment. Earnings Beat

Beat on Q4 revenue and earnings — Evolv reported Q4 revenue above consensus and topped EPS estimates, signaling improving operating performance and helping lift investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY?2026 revenue guidance and accelerating ARR — Management lifted 2026 revenue guidance to the top of its range (~$178M) and highlighted accelerating ARR growth, a direct bullish catalyst because guidance exceeds Street revenue expectations. Guidance Raise

Raised FY?2026 revenue guidance and accelerating ARR — Management lifted 2026 revenue guidance to the top of its range (~$178M) and highlighted accelerating ARR growth, a direct bullish catalyst because guidance exceeds Street revenue expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investor Day set for June 9, 2026 — Management scheduled an Investor Day, which could provide more detail on margin improvement, ARR cadence and product adoption; useful but outcome?dependent. Investor Day

Investor Day set for June 9, 2026 — Management scheduled an Investor Day, which could provide more detail on margin improvement, ARR cadence and product adoption; useful but outcome?dependent. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — The full Q4/2025 call provides color on bookings, ARR, gross margins and timing of larger deployments; read the transcript for management’s cadence and risks. Earnings Transcript

Earnings call transcript available — The full Q4/2025 call provides color on bookings, ARR, gross margins and timing of larger deployments; read the transcript for management’s cadence and risks. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / market coverage and “mixed” commentary — Post?report coverage highlights improvements but also calls out negative margin metrics and execution items to watch; the headline beats/guidance are the immediate drivers. Mixed Q4 Details

Analyst / market coverage and “mixed” commentary — Post?report coverage highlights improvements but also calls out negative margin metrics and execution items to watch; the headline beats/guidance are the immediate drivers. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by a director — Director Michael Ellenbogen sold substantial blocks of shares (multiple transactions totalling nine?figure notional over time), which can be perceived negatively by investors despite his retained stake. Insider Sale

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVLV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVLV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 91,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $468,032.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,083,961 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,201.10. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,261 shares of company stock worth $1,410,326. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 471.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolv Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $902.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.