Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $869.0 million-$871.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.0 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.090-0.090 EPS.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 933,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.78. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.93 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.470-0.480 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.89.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 21,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $154,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 404,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,627.76. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rory P. Read sold 87,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $526,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,506,270 shares in the company, valued at $9,037,620. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 456,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,245 in the last three months. Company insiders own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 1,174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,331,000 after buying an additional 1,996,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,524,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after acquiring an additional 957,149 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,361,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 824,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its position in Sprinklr by 1,838.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 833,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 790,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

