TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock Price

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2026

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTHGet Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

PRTH has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Priority Technology from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Priority Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Priority Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Priority Technology Price Performance

Shares of PRTH traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,344. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.39. Priority Technology has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTHGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.92 million. Priority Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.29%. Analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Priority Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Priority Technology by 57.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Priority Technology in the first quarter worth $46,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Priority Technology this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to about $1.01B–$1.04B, signaling continued platform expansion and top-line growth drivers that investors tend to reward. Priority Technology forecasts $1.01B–$1.04B 2026 revenue
  • Positive Sentiment: Company reported solid revenue (~$247M) and management emphasized strong revenue growth and platform momentum on the Q4 call — these topline signals support the stock’s upward move. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
  • Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials (press release, slide deck, and call/transcript) are available for investors to review — useful for assessing forward guidance assumptions and margin outlook. Press Release & Materials
  • Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS came in at $0.27 vs. consensus ~$0.29 (a small miss), and the company reported a modest net margin with a negative return on equity — profit metrics highlight margin pressure and capital inefficiency that could cap multiple expansion. Earnings summary (MarketBeat)
  • Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~27% in February to ~2.02M shares (about 7.3% of the float) and a short-interest ratio near 8.6 days — this elevated shorting can amplify downside risk and intraday volatility.

About Priority Technology

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. As a blank-check company, it does not conduct any operations of its own and holds the proceeds from its initial public offering in a trust account pending the identification and completion of a business combination.

The company’s management team is focused on evaluating target businesses that offer scalable technology products or services, including software, digital platforms and related infrastructure.





