Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Craig Hallum Analyst Says

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on APYX. Citizens Jmp raised Apyx Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apyx Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ APYX traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $3.79. 256,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.44. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 30.35% and a negative return on equity of 151.01%. The business had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.12 million. Research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APYX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $34,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: BTIG upgraded Apyx from “neutral” to “buy” and set a $6.00 price target (~55% above the recent price), signaling institutional interest and providing upside narrative for the stock. Benzinga

BTIG upgraded Apyx from “neutral” to “buy” and set a $6.00 price target (~55% above the recent price), signaling institutional interest and providing upside narrative for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat estimates: EPS of ($0.03) vs. ($0.06) consensus and revenue $19.16M vs. $19.12M expected — a modest beat that reduces near-term execution risk. Press Release

Q4 2025 results beat estimates: EPS of ($0.03) vs. ($0.06) consensus and revenue $19.16M vs. $19.12M expected — a modest beat that reduces near-term execution risk. Positive Sentiment: Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance of $57.5M–$58.5M versus consensus ~$55.9M, implying ~9%–11% growth and backing the company’s guidance-driven narrative (the company also highlighted AYON body?contouring commercialization). Press Release

Management issued FY2026 revenue guidance of $57.5M–$58.5M versus consensus ~$55.9M, implying ~9%–11% growth and backing the company’s guidance-driven narrative (the company also highlighted AYON body?contouring commercialization). Positive Sentiment: Company outlined a 9%–11% revenue growth target for 2026 and emphasized the AYON launch as a growth catalyst — a clear product-driven growth story investors can model. Seeking Alpha

Company outlined a 9%–11% revenue growth target for 2026 and emphasized the AYON launch as a growth catalyst — a clear product-driven growth story investors can model. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and coverage pieces (earnings highlights, breakdowns and call transcript) provide more detail on margins, commercialization cadence and cost structure; these are informative but largely reiterate the results and guidance. Earnings Call Highlights Benzinga Breakdown Conference Call Transcript

Earnings call and coverage pieces (earnings highlights, breakdowns and call transcript) provide more detail on margins, commercialization cadence and cost structure; these are informative but largely reiterate the results and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Some short-interest data reported in various feeds contains inconsistent/erroneous zero values for March — this conflicting reporting creates short-term noise but not necessarily directional pressure. (Data discrepancies noted across sources.)

Some short-interest data reported in various feeds contains inconsistent/erroneous zero values for March — this conflicting reporting creates short-term noise but not necessarily directional pressure. (Data discrepancies noted across sources.) Negative Sentiment: Earlier short-interest update (Feb. 27) showed a 22.3% increase to 173,573 shares shorted (?0.5% of float) with ~2.7 days to cover — rising short interest is a potential headwind if negative sentiment persists.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of energy-based solutions for surgical and aesthetic applications. The company’s product portfolio includes devices that utilize radiofrequency energy, cold plasma and proprietary technologies designed to deliver precise thermal control and tissue treatment. Its key offerings encompass the J-Plasma technology under the Renuvion brand, which is primarily used for subdermal skin tightening and aesthetic procedures, and its portfolio of advanced energy medical devices for general surgery, gynecology and dermatology.

Leveraging its dual focus on surgical and aesthetic markets, Apyx Medical serves physicians and healthcare providers across North America, Europe and select international regions.

