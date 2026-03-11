Analyzing Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ – Get Free Report) and Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Antero Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Erin Energy and Antero Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Antero Resources 0 6 8 4 2.89

Valuation & Earnings

Antero Resources has a consensus target price of $45.87, suggesting a potential upside of 19.47%. Given Antero Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Erin Energy.

This table compares Erin Energy and Antero Resources”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources $5.01 billion 2.36 $634.42 million $2.02 19.01

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Erin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Erin Energy and Antero Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A Antero Resources 12.02% 6.71% 3.89%

Summary

Antero Resources beats Erin Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia. The company was formerly known as CAMAC Energy Inc. and changed its name to Erin Energy Corporation in April 2015. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Erin Energy Corporation is a subsidiary of CAMAC Energy Holdings Limited. On July 13, 2018, the voluntary petition of Erin Energy Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 25, 2018.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

