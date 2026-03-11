BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEAMERICAN BHV traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.72. 180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

About BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE American: BHV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from regular federal and Virginia state income taxes. The trust pursues this objective by investing primarily in investment-grade municipal securities, with a focus on bonds issued by entities located in or serving the Commonwealth of Virginia.

BHV’s portfolio typically consists of general obligation and revenue bonds, including those issued by state and local governments, public authorities, and other municipal issuers.

