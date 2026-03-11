BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0619 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. 86,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $9.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 45,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 51,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE: BDJ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equity securities. The trust pursues an enhanced dividend strategy, focusing on U.S. large-capitalization common stocks with a history of dividend payments. To augment income generation, BDJ may also employ an option overlay strategy, writing covered call options on select securities or indices.

Since commencing operations in 2006, BDJ has been advised by BlackRock Fund Advisors, one of the world’s largest asset managers.

