Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (OXLCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

OXLCL traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. 756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,562. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and listed on the Nasdaq Global Market. The firm focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns primarily through investments in U.S. consumer credit asset-backed securities and corporate loans. Its portfolio typically includes collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), collateralized debt obligations (CDOs), and other structured finance instruments secured by auto loans, credit card receivables, personal loans and similar consumer assets.

