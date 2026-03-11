BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE BMEZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 41,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,822. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE: BMEZ) is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Delaware statutory trust. Launched in March 2020, BMEZ seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies in the health sciences sector. The trust is structured with a fixed termination date in October 2030, at which time shareholders will vote on its liquidation, extension or conversion.

The fund’s investment portfolio is diversified across subsectors within health sciences, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics and healthcare services.

