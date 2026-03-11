Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.12, but opened at $21.45. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $20.7640, with a volume of 121,978 shares.

Specifically, Director Mike F. Chang bought 33,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $640,813.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,369,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,021,906. This trade represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $626.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.67 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) is a designer and supplier of power semiconductor components used in power management applications across a range of electronic systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of discrete and integrated power devices, including power MOSFETs, rectifiers, voltage regulators, and power management ICs. These products are optimized for high efficiency, compact form factors and thermal performance, catering to the growing demands of energy-sensitive applications in computing, consumer electronics, communications and industrial markets.

Since its founding in 2000, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has leveraged in-house design expertise and strategic partnerships with manufacturing facilities to deliver scalable, high-volume production.

