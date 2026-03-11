BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI) Short Interest Up 763.8% in February

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,861 shares, a growth of 763.8% from the February 12th total of 447 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,883 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,883 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Down 0.3%
BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,372. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.87.
BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 138.0%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF
About BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF
The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US. BKCI was launched on Dec 6, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.