BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI) Short Interest Up 763.8% in February

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,861 shares, a growth of 763.8% from the February 12th total of 447 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,883 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,883 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Down 0.3%

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,372. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $54.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.94. The stock has a market cap of $177.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.87.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 138.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF

About BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 944,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,696,000 after purchasing an additional 37,818 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 67.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 207,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,565 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 811.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 108,264 shares during the period.

The BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (BKCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund relying heavily on fundamental research to select a narrow basket of stocks, of any market capitalization, from developed markets outside of the US. BKCI was launched on Dec 6, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

