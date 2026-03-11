Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Short Interest Up 984.2% in February

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 167,060 shares, a growth of 984.2% from the February 12th total of 15,408 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,279 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 49,279 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of Babcock International Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,187. Babcock International Group has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Babcock International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group plc is a leading global provider of critical, complex engineering support services. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company specializes in the design, construction, operation and maintenance of infrastructure and assets across defence, emergency services, transport, and energy sectors. Through a combination of technical expertise, asset management and specialist training, Babcock supports customers through the full lifecycle of their projects, from initial concept and procurement to long-term through-life support.

The company’s core activities encompass maritime and naval support, including the maintenance and refit of warships; aerospace services such as aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO); and land-sector operations covering armoured vehicle support, munitions management and training solutions.

