6,350 Shares in McKesson Corporation $MCK Purchased by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,072,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,186,000 after purchasing an additional 232,286 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,065,000 after buying an additional 112,224 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,681,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,428,000 after buying an additional 90,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in McKesson by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,956,000 after buying an additional 1,362,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth $1,346,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $928.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $886.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $820.88. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $635.00 and a 52 week high of $999.00.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $0.15. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 338.97% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McKesson from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,085.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $970.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.93.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Michele Lau sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $990.00, for a total value of $2,697,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,530. The trade was a 45.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.00, for a total transaction of $179,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,605. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

