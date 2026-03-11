Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $44.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.07 million. Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

Here are the key takeaways from Kamada’s conference call:

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada affirmed 2026 guidance of $200–$205 million in revenues and $50–$53 million of adjusted EBITDA, implying ~13% and ~23% midpoint growth driven solely by organic initiatives.

of $200–$205 million in revenues and $50–$53 million of adjusted EBITDA, implying ~13% and ~23% midpoint growth driven solely by organic initiatives. Strong 2025 financials — revenue of $180.5 million (+12%), adjusted EBITDA of $42 million (+23%), $25.5 million cash from operations, and a declared dividend of $0.25 per share (~$14.4 million).

— revenue of $180.5 million (+12%), adjusted EBITDA of $42 million (+23%), $25.5 million cash from operations, and a declared dividend of $0.25 per share (~$14.4 million). Commercial momentum in lead products — KedRAB sales rose to ~$54 million in 2025 with a firm $90 million minimum commitment for 2026–2027 and supply through 2031; Varizig and GLASSIA also contributed growth, including a WHO tender for Varizig in Latin America.

— KedRAB sales rose to ~$54 million in 2025 with a firm $90 million minimum commitment for 2026–2027 and supply through 2031; Varizig and GLASSIA also contributed growth, including a WHO tender for Varizig in Latin America. Cytogam sales declined in 2025, which management attributes to greater uptake and access of antivirals; the company has launched a post?marketing research program (including the SHIELD trial) to try to recover usage.

in 2025, which management attributes to greater uptake and access of antivirals; the company has launched a post?marketing research program (including the SHIELD trial) to try to recover usage. Plasma collection ramp underway — centers are ~30–40% ramped (Houston FDA?approved; San Antonio expected H1?2026), targeting full capacity by end?2027, with specialty?plasma margin benefits expected to start in 2027 and beyond.

Kamada Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43. Kamada has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $9.35. The firm has a market cap of $501.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Kamada News Summary

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in Kamada by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 33,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 4.2% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kamada by 417.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Kamada by 4.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Kamada by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Kamada this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raised near? and medium?term EPS forecasts for Kamada, increasing Q1 2026 to $0.10 (from $0.09), Q3 2026 to $0.12 (from $0.11), FY2026 to $0.44 (from $0.41) and FY2027 to $0.52 (from $0.49). Upgrades suggest improving analyst confidence in earnings growth and can support the stock.

Sidoti raised near? and medium?term EPS forecasts for Kamada, increasing Q1 2026 to $0.10 (from $0.09), Q3 2026 to $0.12 (from $0.11), FY2026 to $0.44 (from $0.41) and FY2027 to $0.52 (from $0.49). Upgrades suggest improving analyst confidence in earnings growth and can support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Kamada announced record top? and bottom?line 2025 financial results and affirmed 2026 guidance, signaling continued double?digit organic profitable growth — this corporate messaging and guidance affirmation can buoy investor sentiment. GlobeNewswire: 2025 Results & 2026 Guidance

Kamada announced record top? and bottom?line 2025 financial results and affirmed 2026 guidance, signaling continued double?digit organic profitable growth — this corporate messaging and guidance affirmation can buoy investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Kamada declared a $0.25 per share annual cash dividend under a new dividend policy — a tangible return of capital that can attract income?oriented investors and improve sentiment. GlobeNewswire: Dividend Announcement

Kamada declared a $0.25 per share annual cash dividend under a new dividend policy — a tangible return of capital that can attract income?oriented investors and improve sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest fell by ~17.8% in February to ~136.8k shares (?0.4% of float), reducing short?pressure and the potential for short?driven volatility; impact is modest given low absolute short percentage.

Short interest fell by ~17.8% in February to ~136.8k shares (?0.4% of float), reducing short?pressure and the potential for short?driven volatility; impact is modest given low absolute short percentage. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings preview/coverage flagged on financial sites ahead of the print; useful for context but not a direct catalyst. Yahoo Finance: Earnings To Watch

Earnings preview/coverage flagged on financial sites ahead of the print; useful for context but not a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Kamada reported Q4 results with EPS of $0.06, missing consensus of $0.09, and revenue of $44.7M versus an expected $145.1M — a sizable top?line shortfall that explains short?term investor concern and could weigh on near?term sentiment until management explains drivers (timing, one?offs, FX, or recognition differences).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Kamada from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KMDA

Kamada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel that specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plasma?derived protein therapeutics. The company focuses on treatments for rare and serious diseases, leveraging its proprietary fractionation and purification technologies to produce purified human proteins. Kamada’s product portfolio addresses critical therapeutic areas in immunology, hematology and pulmonology, where alternative treatment options may be limited.

Among Kamada’s marketed products is Glassia®, an alpha?1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.