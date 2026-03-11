49,101 Shares in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,188,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,436,000 after purchasing an additional 373,680 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,731,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,047,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,651,000 after buying an additional 251,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,220,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Corteva by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,753,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,142,000 after buying an additional 720,469 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Argus raised shares of Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.90.

Corteva Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid?2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

