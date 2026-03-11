CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,938,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,849,822 shares.The stock last traded at $51.2050 and had previously closed at $52.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.72.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.22). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 16,569.77%.The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,112 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $111,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,475,346.70. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,926.23. This represents a 30.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 99,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,643,674 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 71.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent ?-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

