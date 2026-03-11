CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,938,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,849,822 shares.The stock last traded at $51.2050 and had previously closed at $52.80.
CRISPR Therapeutics News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting CRISPR Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: The offering was upsized to $550 million (from a previously announced $350M), which signals strong demand from institutional buyers and provides CRSP with a sizable cash infusion to fund its pipeline and commercialization efforts. The company estimates net proceeds of roughly $536.3M (or ~$585.2M if the option is fully exercised). CRISPR Therapeutics Prices Upsized Convertible Senior Notes Offering
- Positive Sentiment: The convertible structure can be less immediately dilutive than an equity raise and the initial conversion price (~$76.56/share) is about a 45% premium to the March 10 close, reducing the chance of near-term conversion-driven dilution unless the stock rallies. CRISPR Therapeutics AG Prices $550 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering Due 2031
- Neutral Sentiment: Key terms: $550M principal (plus $50M option), maturity March 1, 2031, effective coupon 1.125% (increased to 1.7308% to offset Swiss withholding), semiannual interest, initial conversion rate of 13.0617 shares per $1,000 principal (initial conversion price ? $76.56). Expected close March 16, 2026. CRISPR Therapeutics Prices Upsized Convertible Senior Notes Offering
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction has been negative: headlines and pre-market trading tied to the debt sale pushed the stock down as investors weigh dilution risk and financing needs. Elevated volume today underscores investor re-pricing. CRISPR Therapeutics shares drop after announcing convertible notes sale
- Negative Sentiment: The upsized debt raise could signal heavier reliance on financing and potential liquidity pressure; conversion or optional redemptions in the future would be dilutive if the stock moves above the conversion price. The effective coupon bump to offset Swiss withholding also raises the company’s financing cost slightly. CRISPR Therapeutics AG Prices $550 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering Due 2031
- Negative Sentiment: Recent disclosure of insider sales (multiple execs selling shares over the past 6 months) noted in media summaries may reinforce negative investor sentiment around timing of the capital raise. CRISPR Therapeutics AG Prices $550 Million Convertible Senior Notes Offering Due 2031
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.24.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.72.
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.22). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 16,569.77%.The company had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics
In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,112 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $111,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,475,346.70. The trade was a 2.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,926.23. This represents a 30.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 99,079 shares of company stock valued at $5,643,674 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 71.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.
Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent ?-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.
