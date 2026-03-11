Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $15.4790. Industria de Diseno Textil shares last traded at $15.5250, with a volume of 40,439 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on IDEXY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Industria de Diseno Textil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Industria de Diseno Textil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industria de Diseno Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Industria de Diseno Textil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on IDEXY

Industria de Diseno Textil Price Performance

Industria de Diseno Textil Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $189.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

(Get Free Report)

Industria de Diseno Textil, SA (commonly known as Inditex) is a Spanish multinational apparel company headquartered in Arteixo, Galicia. The group was established in the mid-1980s and traces its roots to the founding of the Zara retail concept by Amancio Ortega and Rosalía Mera in 1975. Inditex is one of the world’s largest fashion retailers and is known for its fast-fashion business model that emphasizes rapid design-to-retail cycles and frequent merchandise turnover.

Inditex designs, produces, distributes and sells a wide range of clothing, accessories and home textiles through a portfolio of well-known brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull&Bear, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho and Zara Home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseno Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseno Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.