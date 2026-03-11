BKV (NYSE:BKV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,625,008 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 716,754 shares.The stock last traded at $28.12 and had previously closed at $28.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKV has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BKV in a report on Monday, December 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of BKV from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research cut BKV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of BKV in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BKV in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

Get BKV alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BKV

BKV Stock Down 1.7%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.54.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). BKV had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 17.16%.The company had revenue of $259.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BKV announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in shares of BKV by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. purchased a new position in BKV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BKV by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 160,171 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BKV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BKV by 35.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 461,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 121,082 shares in the last quarter.

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BKV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.