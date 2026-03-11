DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.54, but opened at $22.37. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 74,948 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBVT shares. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

DBV Technologies Stock Down 5.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of -0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.

In other DBV Technologies news, major shareholder Bpifrance Epic sold 2,076,990 shares of DBV Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $10,073,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,595,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,688,039.20. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,369,627 shares of company stock valued at $15,489,908 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in DBV Technologies by 6,273.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after buying an additional 3,257,135 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,461,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,120 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,606,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,659,000. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing immunotherapies for allergic diseases. The company specializes in epicutaneous immunotherapy, leveraging its proprietary Viaskin platform to deliver biologically active compounds across intact skin without needles or injections. Through this approach, DBV aims to modulate patients’ immune response to specific allergens, offering a potentially safer and more convenient alternative to traditional therapies.

The company’s lead product candidate, Viaskin Peanut, is designed for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adolescents.

