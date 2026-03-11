Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.00, but opened at $27.35. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 3,927 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MHVYF

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Stock Down 3.3%

The company has a market cap of $97.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a diversified Japanese industrial conglomerate engaged in the design, manufacture and servicing of large-scale capital equipment and systems. The company’s activities span shipbuilding and marine propulsion; power and energy systems including gas turbines, boilers and related power-plant equipment; and industrial machinery for sectors ranging from chemicals and manufacturing to environmental control. MHI also supplies heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems and other building-related equipment for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to its heavy engineering businesses, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries is a major participant in aerospace, space and defense markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.