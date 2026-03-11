Short Interest in Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Declines By 84.0%

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,426 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the February 12th total of 46,278 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,158 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,158 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IPXHY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Inpex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Inpex to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Inpex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Inpex

Inpex Stock Up 2.5%

Inpex stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.49. 28,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inpex has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 19.53%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

About Inpex

(Get Free Report)

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.