Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.48, but opened at $23.40. Ferrellgas Partners shares last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 343 shares changing hands.

Ferrellgas Partners Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) is a master limited partnership that operates as the retail propane distribution arm of Ferrellgas, Inc, one of the largest retail propane providers in the United States. Headquartered in Liberty, Missouri, the partnership was formed in 1997 to acquire and manage propane assets and inventory in support of Ferrellgas’s nationwide network.

The company’s primary business activities include the procurement, transportation and distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers.

