Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Short Interest Update

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,074 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the February 12th total of 19,497 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,336 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,212 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 872,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Straightline Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Straightline Group LLC now owns 970,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CAPE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.05. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $33.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.40.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. CAPE was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

